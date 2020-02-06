Kelsea Ballerini and pop singer Halsey have joined forces for an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads, and fans are being treated to a first look at the pop-meets-country concert.

CMT unveiled the girls' performance of Halsey's infectious pop single "Graveyard," which appeared on her latest album Manic. Ballerini and Halsey take turns on this version, alternating verses before they come together to harmonize for the chorus to create a truly haunting rendition of the song.

Ballerini and Halsey are real-life friends who have previously shared karaoke nights together. The pair obviously enjoyed performing "Graveyard" as a duet, as they're smiling and bouncing around on the stage in the clip above.

Country Duets So Hot You'll Break a Sweat

This is not the first time that pop star Halsey has gone country, either. The "Without You" singer joined Lady Antebellum at the 2019 CMA Awards to perform a stripped-down version of "Graveyard," along with Lady Antebellum's No. 1 hit "What If I Never Get Over You." Halsey also channeled Shania Twain in her latest music video for her song "You Should Be Sad," in which she wore a leopard-print costume with a hood that is similar to the one that Twain wore in the video for her iconic hit "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Ballerini and Halsey's CMT Crossroads episode was filmed at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville in October of 2019. While the night appeared to be a rainy one, it didn't stop the singers from making the most of the evening. Their episode is set to air on March 25 at 10PM ET on CMT.