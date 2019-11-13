Lady Antebellum and pop star Halsey serenaded the 2019 CMA Awards crowd with a stripped-down version of "What If I Never Get Over You" and "Graveyard" on Wednesday night (Nov. 13).

The country trio collaborated with pop superstar Halsey to perform each of their latest singles, seated on bar stools, with member Dave Haywood on the piano and Halsey on the electric guitar. They first performed Lady A's new single "What If I Never Get Over You," and Halsey's vocals blended seamlessly.

The four effortlessly transitioned into Halsey's "Graveyard." A recorded version of "Graveyard" features a quicker tempo, electronic elements and a rocker's attitude. The new performance was a day and night, compared to her previous cut of the song, stripped down into a ballad for the CMAs. The new version showcased just how similar the trio and pop star's songs really are when it comes to subject matter and melodies. The vocalists traded choruses back and forth and performed like each of each other's songs were their own.

This isn't Halsey's first time working in country music — she recently recorded an episode of CMT's Crossroads with Kelsea Ballerini that will air sometime in 2020.

Lady A will release a brand-new album, Ocean, on Friday (Nov. 15). The record, their seventh, features "What If I Never Get Over You."

