Halsey has released a moody new video for her new song, "You Should Be Sad," in which she pays visual tribute to the influence of Shania Twain.

The "You Should Be Sad" video features the pop singer performing in an underground country bar, where she joins a number of other scantily-clad dancers in a series of moves that include country line dancing, wearing only a black bikini paired with a cowboy hat and cowboy boots.

The clip borrows from other female artists including Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga, and later in the video, Halsey appears wearing a leopard-print costume with a hood that is very reminiscent of Twain's wardrobe from her "That Don't Impress Me Much" video. A few scenes later she also appears briefly clad in a black costume that calls to mind Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" video.

Though Halsey is an alternative pop singer best known for songs including "Him & I" and "Without Me," she says she has a genuine connection to country music.

"The most petty and heartbreaking songs all come from country. I wrote YSBS on my living room floor on my guitar," she writes in response to a fan's question on Twitter. "Lots of time in Nashville too."

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, dismisses speculation that her entire new album will be country. "Every song has its own identity!" she adds on Twitter. "I’ve always said 'the album changes its mind as often as I do.'"

"You Should Be Sad" is set to appear on Halsey's upcoming new album, Manic, which is set for release on Jan. 17.

Twain was by far the biggest female artist in country music at the peak of her commercial run in the 1990s, which yielded massive hit albums including 1995's The Woman in Me and Come on Over in 1997. After a period of inactivity, she has returned to select recording and touring in recent years. Twain is currently embarked on her Let's Go! residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, which began in December and runs through June.

