Lady Antebellum are launching into the new year with a chart-topping single on their hands, as their song "What If I Never Get Over You" rises from No. 3 to No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

"What If I Never Get Over You" is the lead single from Lady Antebellum's critically-acclaimed album, Ocean. It's the band's first No. 1 single on Billboard's Country Airplay chart since 2014's "Bartender," which lead the chart dated Sept. 13, 2014.

Lady A celebrated the success of their latest No. 1 hit with their new record label, Big Machine Label Group, with a toast to their first-ever chart topper together, according to a press release.

"The moment we heard 'What If I Never Get Over You' we knew it was going to be an integral piece of Ocean," says Lady A's Dave Haywood. "It has been a long time since we released a mid-temp longing duet like this which is so much of who we are and how we started."

"It sort of felt like coming home and we are grateful to the team behind us and country radio for believing in the song as much as we did from the start," he adds.

"What If I Never Get Over You" has been a huge commercial and critical success for the country music group. The song was named one of the best songs of 2019 by various publications, including Billboard, the Tennessean and All Access. "What If I Never Get Over You" has amassed 163 million streams and has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Lady Antebellum will be hitting the road in 2020 with their Ocean Tour, which will feature Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae. Tickets for select shows will be available Jan. 24 via megaticket.com.