Hank Williams, who was inducted as one of the first artists into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961, stands tall as one of country music’s giants.

The Alabama native was more than just a troubled Grand Ole Opry star; he turned out to be one of the great composers in country music history.

What Are the Top Hank Williams Songs?

This list of the Top 10 Hank Williams songs is quite impressive when you realize how many of them have been covered by artists from all genres, and that all but one was written by Hank Williams himself.

Our list represents the best of Hank Williams' songs, from his first hit, 1947’s "Move It on Over," to his posthumous 1989 hit "There’s a Tear in My Beer."