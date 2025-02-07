Reba fans were delighted to see Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman reunite in the new sitcom Happy's Place, and recently the cast of the new NBC series did something that sent them into a nostalgic tailspin.

During the taping of an episode titled "Baby Doll," McEntire, Peterman and Belissa Escobedo burst into song, singing the theme song to Reba.

The scene shows Gabby (Peterman) coming to grips with the fact that she will soon become a single mom. Cradling a baby doll and realizing this might be the best adventure of her life, she says softly, "I'm gonna be a single mom."

Right then McEntire and Escobedo break the silence with the show tune and the three women join forces to finish the lyrics.

"... who works two jobs / Who loves her kids and never stops / With gentle hands and the heart of a fighter / I'm a survivor," they sing together, with Peterman lifting the doll over her head like Simba from The Lion King.

Fans React to the Reba Throwback on Happy's Place

NBC shared the video on social media, and the Reba fan frenzy began.

"This makes me wish for a Reba revival so much," one person writes.

"I wish I was at the taping of this one," another shares. "My heart would have melted."

"I miss Reba," someone else says. "That's my show forever."

One person simply says: "The nostalgia is real," with a heart emoji.

McEntire wrote and recorded the theme song for both sitcoms. "I'm a Survivor" is an altered version of her 2001 single of the same name and it was used for her show Reba from 2001-2007.

McEntire crafted and recorded the theme song for Happy's Place too, with the help of Carole King.

Happy's Place airs Fridays at 8PM ET on NBC.

2024 update: Several producers and at least two stars are teaming up for a new NBC sitcom called Happy's Place in 2024. McEntire is the star of the show. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes