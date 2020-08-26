Hardy gives listeners a touch of his romantic side with "Boyfriend." It's the latest solo number from the seasoned country songwriter, who's equally adept in the lead performer position.

"Boyfriend" follows "Give Heaven Some Hell," "Boots" and "One Beer" from the musician, whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy. All four songs will appear on the singer's forthcoming debut album, A Rock.

Those prior ditties showed off the signature witty charm of the hitmaker, who's previously composed tunes for artists such as Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton. In "Boyfriend," however, Hardy finally lays his heart down for a romantic ode that's engagingly endearing.

"This song is definitely not what you think when you hear 'I don't want to be your boyfriend anymore,'" Hardy says. "The idea of this song comes from a personal experience, inspired by the one and only Caleigh Ryan, my girlfriend."

The songster continues, "This is the first 'I love you' song that does not have a redneck twist that I'm releasing — the first real vulnerable love song that I've put out, and I'm excited for people to see that side of what I do."

"Boyfriend" was written by Hardy along with co-composers Zach Abend and Andy Albert. The song was produced by Joey Moi and co-produced by Derek Wells.

A Rock arrives Sept. 4 via Big Loud Records.