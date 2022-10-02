Hardy is requesting prayers for his tour family in the wake of a serious tour bus accident that took place on the way back to Nashville from a show in Bristol, Tenn., on Saturday night (Oct. 1).

"There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however, we were all treated for significant injuries," the singer writes in a message to fans that he posted to social media. "... I've been released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us a couple of shows. My team and I will keep fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days."

While Hardy is on the mend, he asked fans to send their prayers to his bus driver, who remains hospitalized.

"Our friend, and bus driver, needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital," he continues. "His family is with him while he is being treated and we're all pulling and praying for him."

The crash took place while on the road after Hardy's set at Country Thunder at Bristol Motor Speedway. Also on the bill that night were Lauren Alaina, Tracy Lawrence and Ian Munsick; Hardy's friend and frequently collaborator Morgan Wallen headlined the night.

According to his website, October is a light month for Hardy's touring schedule, though he is scheduled to perform in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 8 as part of Wallen's Dangerous Tour. There's no word yet about whether Hardy will be able to make that show.

Hardy concludes his statement with a message of gratitude to the medical professionals who treated him and the other three people on the tour bus following the accident.

"Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow," he says. "God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service."

