Hardy’s ‘Hixtape: Vol. 2′ Is Even More Star-Studded Than the First One

Hardy's second country collaborations album will be even more jam-packed than the first. Hixtape: Vol. 2, which is set to arrive two years after the star-studded Hixtape: Vol. 1, will feature a whopping 33 artists across 14 tracks, the artist announced on Thursday (Sept. 9).

"I am beyond excited about this release," Hardy says in a press release. "I think it's really the first one that's going to truly introduce what Hixtape is all about, how it can take on a life of its own, and just be the first original country mixtape with all different artists."

Hardy's cast of collaborators includes Ashland Craft, Brantley Gilbert, Brothers Osborne, Chase Rice, Chris Lane, Jake Owen, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Justin Moore, Lainey Wilson, Lee Brice, Marty Stuart, Midland, Morgan Wallen, Randy Houser, Rhett Akins, Ronnie Dunn, Scotty McCreery and Travis Denning, among other rising and veteran country stars. Notably, Craft and Wilson are the only women in the album's lineup.

"I think the songs are great, and everybody involved, from the singers to the songwriters to the Big Loud [Records, Hardy's record label] family, are some of my favorite people in the world," Hardy continues. "I'm just happy to be part of such a cool project, and I have really high hopes for it."

Hixtape: Vol. 2 is preceded by "Hometown Boys," which features Hardy, along with Matt Stell and Dierks Bentley, and arrived on Friday (Sept. 10). Listen below:

In an unusual move, every song from Hixtape: Vol. 2 will be released as a single via weekly drops that began on Friday and will conclude on Dec. 10.