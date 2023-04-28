Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

Hardy's name is becoming a country music household staple — he stormed into the mainstream scene with his 2023 hit with Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck." That song is now up for three nominations at the upcoming ACM Awards, and Hardy is the most nominated artist going into that event with seven nominations.

He has been behind the scenes for many years, before his breakout success as a singer, as a songwriter on some really big and chart-topping songs. He wrote or co-wrote "God's Country" by Blake Shelton, "Simple" by Florida Georgia Line and "Up Down" by his good friend Morgan Wallen (featuring Florida Georgia Line), just to name a few.

Apparently musical talent is in Hardy's family genes! His sister, Madison Hardy Dennis, is a hair and makeup artist who just opened her own salon this past April called MHD Beauty Parlor. But at a recent show in Mississippi, Hardy brought Madison out to sing with him on his song "One Beer," and she killed it (that's a good thing).

Watch here:

The video starts with the siblings seemingly chugging beers, then getting right into Hardy's hit song. Madison has some pipes just like her brother — she proceeds to belt out background vocals while Hardy sings the chorus.

This isn't the first time Hardy has brought his sister onstage — she also joined him back in 2022 at a show in Atlanta. Could this be a trend we see at more of at his shows? Even if it is just a once a year thing, it is for sure a family moment that gives anyone who witnesses it goosebumps.

Go, Madison, go!

PICTURES: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Beautiful Post-'American Idol' Home Carrie Underwood invested her money wisely after winning American Idol in 2005. One of her first big purchases was a 3,099-square-foot home in the well-to-do Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn. Underwood paid $384,000 for a luxurious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom stone and stucco home in a private gated community.

The house features a library, a vaulted ceiling and lovely amenities throughout, but while it's very nice, it's certainly not the kind of home you'd picture for a budding country superstar. Underwood wound up being a huge success right out of the gate with her debut album, Some Hearts, and she sold the home in Franklin for $372,500 in 2007, when she purchased the Brentwood mansion that she would later share with her husband, Mike Fisher.

PICTURES: See Inside Kid Rock's Luxurious Childhood Home Kid Rock has a rough-and-tumble image, but he didn't exactly grow up in humble circumstances. His childhood home was a 5,660-square-foot luxury home in Michigan, situated on 5.5 acres that includes 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 5-car garage, along with a partially finished walkout and guest house. There's also a 3 stall horse barn, regulation tennis court and inground pool. The 22-room house was renovated in 2004, and it also has a hot tub and a wet bar.