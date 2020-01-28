Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney probably wasn't expecting a 6 ft., 9 in. giant to wind up on his lap during a recent Harlem Globetrotters game. Globetrotter star Big Easy found Walker Hayes, too!

Both country singers took in a game with their families over the weekend weekend at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Brother duo CB30 was also there, and their presence was significant. Credit Christian and Brody Clementi for getting Big Easy hooked on country music.

The longtime Globetrotters veteran is the star of the show, meaning he's often at the center of pranks, trickery and controversy with the Washington Generals. If someone is going to fool the referee into lifting his shirt over his head, it's Big Easy. If someone is going to dance with a woman casually walking to her seat after arriving a few minutes late, it's Big Easy. If someone is going to get fouled so hard his shorts come off and the crowd sees his Cookie Monster boxer shorts, it's Big Easy.

Stars like Torch, Money, Jet and ball control master Lucky wowed fans with athleticism and skills. The big man kept the show (and the game) rolling.

At halftime of the first Globetrotters game on Saturday, Taste of Country was on hand to see Hayes and his family (including wife and six kids) pose with Big Easy and a few teammates backstage. CB30 and Sirius XM radio host Storme Warren were there, as well. During Game 2, Big Easy found Rooney's lap as his son and wife leaned in for a photo. It was all in good fun, of course, and nobody left believing any Globetrotter would soon return to cut a country song.

But if someone was going to do it, it'd probably be Big Easy.

The winning streak continued for the Globetrotters. After some dirty play from the Generals, the team pulled out a late win 85-77.