HGTV Star + ‘Bachelorette’ Star Announce Breakup

Another hot reality TV breakup was just announced, this time coming from HGTV and the Bachelorette franchise.

HGTV star Galey Alix recently confirmed her split from Dale Moss, a former Bachelorette contestant, after more than two years of dating. Alix shared the news on Instagram in response to a fan question below.

Galix revealed they had been separated for over a month but expressed admiration for Moss, calling him an "amazing guy" and emphasizing her enduring respect for him.

Their relationship began in 2022 after Alix reached out to Moss through Instagram. Over the years, they openly celebrated their bond on social media, marking anniversaries with affectionate posts and showcasing moments spent together​.

The breakup came shortly before Alix experienced another personal loss — the death of her beloved dog, adding an emotional weight to the period. While both Alix and Moss have moved forward, Alix’s fans continue to support her during this challenging time, and she remains dedicated to her HGTV show, Home in a Heartbeat, as well as her design career.