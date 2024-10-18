Plan Ahead! Because Every Home Depot in America Will Close for 24 Hours

Home Depot is taking an important stand again this year, closing all of their stores across America on Thanksgiving.

This will cost the company roughly $400 million dollars! Yes, each Home Depot store makes about $175K a day, so between all of them, the money raked in equals that astronomical dollar amount.

It's a move of solidarity to fforgive those profits and let their employees have Thanksgiving off to spend with their families.

It wasn't always like this for Home Depot — or most other major companies, for that matter. Giving employees Thanksgiving off started for most big corporations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What to Do If You Need a Hardware Store on Thanksgiving Day

Look to your local hardware stores, which tend to stay open to capitalize on the money that Home Depot is leaving on the table by shutting their doors on this holiday.

You can also wait until bright and early on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, because Home Depot stores will be open bright and early at 6AM, with lots of sales popping off.

It is to be noted that Home Depot only parts with that $400+ million in daily profit twice per year: They are open on every federal holiday besides Thanksgiving and Christmas.

A Single-Wide Trailer With An Indoor Pool + Diving Board Just Hit The Market The world of real estate can be a crazy one. With homes constantly for sale, and the market swinging back to a buyers market, a home must rely on it's unique qualities to sell the fastest. It's safe to say the qualities in this single-wide trailer are extremely unique. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul