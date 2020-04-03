Veterans and the sacrifices they make take center-stage in the video for Home Free's cover of "Go Rest High on That Mountain." The a capella country group offer an impressive version of the famous Vince Gill hit, telling the song's story through the eyes of a veteran.

The video opens with a grandfather teaching his grandson how to fold up the American flag the way he and his brother learned when they fought in the war together. A flashback shows the man as a young soldier in 1941, leaving his wife behind as he heads off to battle. Though he makes a safe return, he comes home with a somber token: His brother Jeff's war tags.

Present day shows the man telling his grandson about his brother, the two visiting his gravestone where leave they leave an old photo of the two of them in their uniforms with Jeff's tags hanging over the frame.

The sentimental storyline is intercepted by clips of the group harmonizing to the song among beautiful green hills and mountains as a backdrop as they sing, "Go rest high on that mountain / Son, your work on earth is done. / Go to heaven a-shoutin' / Love for the Father and the Son."

Home Free's cover of the song — which earned Gill two Grammy Awards and the CMA Song of the Year in 1996 — is one of a pair of covers featured on its 2019 album, Dive Bar Saints. The band will resume their Dive Bar Saints World Tour on July 11 in Wisconsin at the Hodag Country Festival.

Vince Gill Added a Third Verse to "Go Rest High On That Mountain":