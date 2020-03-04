Hot Country Knights have released the details of their debut album, and it's all as wild as you'd expect from the '90s country inspired sextet.

The K Is Silent will be available on May 1 and will feature 10 songs, including two collaborations with genuine '90s hitmakers.

Fans have heard "Pick Her Up" with Travis Tritt, as that's the group's current radio single. As promised during an interview with Taste of Country Nights, Terri Clark also appears on the album on a song called "You Make It Hard."

Our Hot Country Knights Interview Was Going Great, Until ...

Other notable song titles include "Moose Knuckle Shuffle," "Wrangler Danger," "Mull It Over" and "The USA Begins With US." Dierks Bentley is a co-writer on seven of the 10 songs, with his longtime collaborator and old producer Brett Beavers returning to help write eight songs. Beavers produced five of Bentley's first six studio albums.

See the full track listing below. The album's cover art melds sci-fi and Camelot with a touch of '80s and '90s country-punk. The six men are in shining armor, but are also wearing sneakers.

Hot Country Knights are made up of lead singer Douglas "Doug" Douglason (known as Big Rhythm Doug, at times), bassist Trevor Travis, guitarist Marty Ray Roburn, keytar and fiddle player Terotej Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and drummer Monte Montgomery.

The group is a side project of Bentley's, signed to UMG Nashville at the beginning of the year. They've since appeared on several late night talk shows and announced a tour. The One Knight Stand Tour starts in April and runs right up until the new album's release.

UMG Nashville

Hot Country Knights' The K Is Silent Track Listing:

1. "Hot Country Knights" (Brett Beavers, Jim Beavers, Cassady Feasby, Ben Helson, Dan Hochhalter, Chase McGill, Steve Misamore, Jon Nite, Jon Randall, Tim Sergent, Brett Tyler and Dierks Bentley)

2. "Pick Her Up" (Feat. Travis Tritt) (Bentley, B. Beavers, J. Beavers)

3. "Asphalt" (J. Beavers, Nite, Tyler)

4. "Moose Knuckle Shuffle" (B. Beavers, J. Beavers, Buddy Brock, Hochhalter, McGill, Zach Turner, Tyler)

5. "Then It Rained" (B. Beavers, Nite, Randall)

6. "Wrangler Danger" (Bentley, B. Beavers, J. Beavers)

7. "Mull It Over" (Bentley, J. Beavers, Randall)

8. "Kings of Neon" (Bentley, B. Beavers, McGill)

9. "You Make It Hard" (Feat. Travis Tritt) (Bentley, B. Beavers, J. Beavers, Mary Hilliard Harrington, Randall, Wooten)

10. "The USA Begins With US" (Bentley, B. Beavers, J. Beavers)

