HuneyFire bring a soulful blues vibe to their latest single, "Feeling Gray." The country duo expand their sonic palette on the new song, which premieres exclusively via Taste of Country on Thursday (March 21).

The mother-daughter duo of Cheaza Figueroa and Marriana Nevarez-Barlow explore a slow, sultry blues groove on the new track, supported by trebly guitars, organ and a less-is-more approach to instrumentation that keeps the focus on the duo's vocal blend.

"Our song, ‘Feeling Gray,’ delves into the sorrowful depths of reminiscing about a lost summer love,” the duo share. “It beautifully portrays the heartache and the inescapable realization of the impending end, necessary for happiness to emerge. The lyrics, ‘You're stained on my heart, always here on my mind, how could I have been so blind,’ calculates the emotional turmoil perfectly. The bluesy, back porch, country vibe sets the mood perfectly, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in the wistful memories of a lost summer love."

Figueroa and Nevarez-Barlow co-wrote the song with Nashville writer-musician Caitlin Evanson, whose credits include playing fiddle live with Taylor Swift, Ringo Starr and Kelsea Ballerini. Figueroa co-produced the track with Jason Pennock.

Hear "Feeling Gray" exclusively below:

Steel guitar from Tommy Wayne, Denny Mishler on guitar and bass, Michael Angelo Vattima on drums and Stephen West's organ runs complete the track.

HuneyFire describe themselves as an Afro/Latina country-rock duo, and they have an impressive family musical pedigree. Figueroa's mother was Stonye Figueroa, one of the legendary Ikettes who served as backing vocalists and dancers for the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. Nevarez' father is Alfred Nevarez, a founding member of the pop vocal group All-4-One.

The duo are no strangers to Taste of Country readers; they've premiered several past projects via ToC, including their video for "Breaking Necks," which went on to a successful run in Taste of Country's weekly Video Countdown.

HuneyFire's "Feeling Gray" is currently available for pre-save and pre-add via a wide variety of digital music providers.