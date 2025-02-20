The First Ever IHOP/Applebee’s Combo Restaurant Has Officially Opened

It's a concept that has been in the works for over a year. Dine Brands wanted to have a location that was a split of two of their major fast-casual restaurants, Applebee's and IHOP.

The plan came to fruition, and the first ever Applebee's-IHOP just opened in Texas, just outside of Austin.

Picture the classic family sitcom episodes where two siblings put a piece of tape down to split their bedroom evenly — that is exactly what it's like having both a full-service Applebee's and IHOP in one building.

It's a kind of shocking, yet wonderful idea to be able to get pancakes, eggs and bacon as well as boneless wings with a cocktail from a full bar. Of course there are some IHOP cocktails on the menu, too, like an Irish coffee.

The franchisee that Dine Brands worked with to open this mega-establishment is the Ramzi Hakim Group. Their VP, Danny Hakim, tells Nation's Restaurant News:

"This dual-branded model is more than just two great restaurants under one roof. It’s a vision for the future – a future of growth, of opportunity, and bringing even more communities a place where people can gather, connect, and enjoy the best of both worlds – Applebee’s and IHOP."

Get this, Dine Brands says that they plan on opening at least a dozen more of these hybrid locations this year, and the plan for hundreds of them could soon follow if the initial rollout is successful.

They plan on using both existing IHOP restaurants and adding an Applebee's to them, as well as using existing Applebee's locations and adding an IHOPs to them. There is also the possibility of new construction to house both restaurants.