In-N-Out Burger is going cross-country and moving its headquarters from California to Tennessee.

After announcing that the franchise will be expanding to Cookeville, Tenn., the burger chain shared that their home base operations will be making the move, too.

Operations in their current offices in Baldwin Park and Irvine, Calif. won't stop completely, but In-N-Out will be focusing their efforts on their East Coast expansion with their new offices. As a result, their two West Coast offices will merge into one.

"We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes," In-N-Out's owner and president Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson says in a statement.

"In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want," the third-generation owner says. "I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our associate family and serve even more amazing customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas."

News of the fast food chain's expansion and potential relocation first emerged in 2023, when they shared an interest in building more locations in Tennessee. They weren't kidding: The burger-makers are planning on opening 35 new locations statewide.

Per The Tennessean, In-N-Out's Irvine office will be phased out by 2029. Essentially, In-N-Out will be running West Coast and East Coast operations, with an emphasis on the eastern United States. In 2023, the burger business promised they would bring in 275 corporate jobs and a $125 million investment to the state of Tenn.

What Is In-N-Out Burger?

In-N-Out Burger opened its first location in Baldwin Park, Calif. in 1948. It was California's first drive-thru hamburger stand. Harry Snyder was the man behind the business at the time, and he visited local meat and produce markets daily to gather his ingredients.

More than 75 years later, the company still focuses on fresh, quality ingredients. They promise customers that they never freeze, pre-package or microwave their food.

The old-fashioned burger joint now operates more than 400 locations across nine states; California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho and now, Tennessee.