Ingrid Andress’ ‘Christmas Always Finds Me’ Is a Nomad’s Holiday Song [Listen]

Not everyone gets to go home for Christmas, but even for those spending it elsewhere, the magic of the holiday finds a way to make its presence known. That's the premise behind "Christmas Always Finds Me," a nostalgic, piano-laced original Christmas song from Ingrid Andress.

In the lyrics of the new song, Andress reflects on her own wandering ways. The rising star's country music career has taken her all the way from her rural Colorado hometown to the bright neon lights of Music City. Still, she sings, around the winter holiday season, those lights always seem to turn to a festive twinkle, no matter where she may be.

As children grow up and move away, they also get older and stop believing in Santa Claus, and the excitement of receiving presents starts to ebb. Nonetheless, Andress sings, there's something magical about the holiday season that remains, no matter how cynical and jaded she gets.

"When silver bells and silent night and mistletoe's nowhere in sight / With no chance of snow falling down / Another year older, a little harder to believe / But somehow, Christmas always finds me," she sings in the chorus, against the backdrop of a hushed, tinkling piano line.

Christmas came early for Andress' fans this year: Not only has the singer released her first-ever holiday tune, but she also put out a deluxe version of her debut album, Lady Like, in October. The new edition includes a reimagined rendition of her single "More Hearts Than Mine," with superstar group Little Big Town offering vocal harmonies on the track.