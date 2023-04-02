It was all about women power as Alanis Morissette took the stage for a performance of her hit "You Oughta Know" at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 2). She was joined by several alumna of CMT's Next Women of Country: Lainey Wilson, Ingrid Andress, Mordan Wade and Madeline Edwards.

The women were introduced by another former member of the women's program, Carly Pearce. Each of the country singers took their turn signing the opening lyrics of the song directly to the camera which had a fishbowl effect on it. Morissette joined them for the first rendition of the chorus and led them to center stage.

They followed the same pattern for the second verse — trading lyrics — before coming together for the chorus. Each of the women followed Morissette's lead and the five performers closed out the song with a fiery energy. In fact, there were actual flames behind the women as they sang.

CMT's Next Women of Country initiative aims to provide a platform for female artists in the genre. The program uplifts their voices, providing opportunities and opening doors for the next generation of women in country music. This year's class includes Ashley Cooke, Alana Springsteen, Mackenzie Carpenter, Megan Moroney, Pillbox Patti and more.

Morisette performance was one of a few cross-genre collaborations on stage. Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani sang Stefani's "Just a Girl" and Darius Rucker joined the Black Crowes for their song "She Talks to Angels." There was also a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute with ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash and Warren Hayes, LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live from Austin's Moody Center on CBS, and is also streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are this year's co-hosts.