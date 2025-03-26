Is Chipotle Closing? Burrito Lovers Freaking Out Over Bankruptcy Rumors

There have been a stream of rumors on social media that Chipotle is closing its doors for good. But USA Today did a deep-dive into the situation, and they are assuring burrito lovers everywhere that the rumors are just that: Rumors.

Here's how the gossip apparently started.

First, there was a Spanish news outlet that reported that Chipotle's spinoff restaurant experiment, Farmesa Fresh Eatery, was closing its doors.

But the image shared with the story had a Chipotle logo instead of a Farmesa Fresh logo, and that's all it took to get the game of telephone going.

Then, an X user posted this.

And another X user hit the feed with this:

As you can imagine, this started a storm online, and it got all the way to Newsweek, who was forced to get in there and debunk the rumors.

Is Chipotle Closing Down?

There is no actual evidence to suggest that Chipotle Mexican Grill, which has more than 3,700 restaurants as of March 2025, will shutter locations and file for bankruptcy.

As a matter of fact, they seem to be thriving. Based on the results of their fourth quarter and evaluation of 2024 financial performance, the business' revenue increased 14.6 percent year-to-year.

It always seems as if Chipotle is a victim to the social media rumors — there was also the one where people started to complain about Chipotle's portion sizes decreasing.

Then, they have had lots of people wondering if the Trump tariffs placed on Mexico will drive up the restaurant's guacamole prices. That might be more likely.

As they say, you don't have rumors swirling around you unless you're making noise and doping something right. Chipotle seems to be in that category, judging by their growth year-to-year and their location volume in 2025.

