Will Uncle Si Appear on the ‘Duck Dynasty’ Reboot?

With the exciting news of a reboot, fans are dying to know: Will Uncle Si be there when Duck Dynasty returns to television?

Just recently, Korie and Sadie Robertson answered that very question:

"Yes, you will see Uncle Si on the show," Korie confirms. "So much has changed ... we've got a lot to catch people up on."

Fans shared their reactions to the news in the comments section, and they're pumped.

"Hope his cup of tea will be on there too," one person writes.

"Si!!!! That’s right JACK!," adds another, quoting one of Uncle Si's famous catchphrases.

"There’s no Duck Dynasty without you Si, God bless," gushes another happy fan.

After a video was posted last May showing Si hooked up to oxygen, fans became concerned about his health. It turned out he'd undergone several surgeries, including on his lungs and one for cataracts.

Family patriarch Phil Robertson is experiencing his own health struggles: He is battling Alzheimer’s, as well as a blood disorder. But the family remains hopeful.

"In these times, that's where the faith component really steps up," Willie Robertson says. "This is what we're about, this is what he's living for and for the hope that there's something beyond. And so, and he's definitely a testament to that, even where he’s at in life right now."

The A&E reboot will be called Duck Dynasty: The Revival. The show originally aired from 2012-2017, following the Robertson family as they built their Duck Commander business.

It's said that the entire original cast, including Phil, Jase, Korie, Jep, Missy, Uncle Si, and their kids, will return, alongside new additions, as the family has expanded in the years with new babies since the show ended.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival will premiere on A&E this summer.