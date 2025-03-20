Jack in the Box Shutting Down Locations Nationwide — What to Know

Fast food giant Jack in the Box is shutting down locations nationwide.

Per Mashed, in February 2025 the company announced the closure of six underperforming locations. Yahoo! Finance reports that Jack in the Box has around 2,200 locations in 22 states.

Near the end of 2024, the Jack in the Box stock had drastically dropped by over 45 percent from the previous year due to rising labor costs, an increase in commodity prices and a change in consumer habits.

When the rough 2024 started taking a toll on the chain, they created a plan to shutter some underperforming stores and open new ones in areas that they have higher hopes for.

According to Jack in the Box, they have recently completed development agreements for two new franchisees to expand in Chicago, and they'll enter Florida for the first time.

While the restaurant brand had a rough 2024 and seen same store sales decrease slightly in 2025 already, these plans that are in place are what they hope will give the fast-food mega-chain the boost it needs to get back at the top of their game.

Jack in the Box Inc. also owns Del Taco, America's number one fast-food restaurant, which has also shut down some underperforming locations recently.

Get our free mobile app

It seems like these closures are what some would call the trimming of the fat from the portfolio of locations that just aren't making the cut, and replacing them with ones that they believe will.

14 Country One-Hit Wonders That Deserved a Second Chance It's hard to believe that these artists only had one big mainstream hit during the course of their careers! Read on to rediscover some music you haven't heard in quite a while. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak