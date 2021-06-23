Jake Owen is planning a special event for a good cause: The singer has announced his upcoming benefit concert, Jake Owen & Friends: A Concert Made for You, which will take place at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on July 15.

The event will benefit the Country Music Association's philanthropic arm, the CMA Foundation, which focuses on supporting high-quality music education programs across the country.

It'll be a twist on Owen's traditional set list, as he's planning to showcase a selection of his biggest career hits and share the stage with some of the people who helped create them. The concert event will feature appearances from some of the songwriters behind his nine No. 1 songs, including his most recent hit, "Made for You."

"Being able to play the Ryman Auditorium is always going to be special, but to be able to share the stage with some of the people who helped shape my career with their songs is something that I will remember forever," Owen explains in a press release. "This Made for You concert is made for country music fans, and it's going to be a special way to be a part of the shows that are welcoming live music back to Nashville."

Tickets to the event go on sale on Friday (June 25) at 10AM CT. Proceeds will help offset the financial setbacks faced by the CMA Foundation after its annual CMA Festival has been nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic for both 2020 and 2021.

"With CMA Fest postponed for a second year, the Foundation lost a majority of its funding," explains executive director Tiffany Kerns. "Having artists like Jake show continued commitment and support to our mission is what sets Country Music apart. As beneficiaries, we are honored to be included in this event. It is sure to be an exciting night full of Country Music!"

Over the past several months, country artists have also served as CMA Foundation ambassadors for music education. Performers like Ashley McBryde, Lindsay Ell, Russell Dickerson, Maddie & Tae, Jimmie Allen and Caitlyn Smith have all taken turns contributing their talents to the cause: They've taken part in virtual teaching events, offered custom lesson plans, shared their stories of memorable music educators and more.

