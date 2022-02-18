Country hitmaker Jake Owen has dropped a brand new breakup song, "Fishin' on a River."

The mid-tempo track, written by Drew Parker, David Fanning and Cole Taylor, chronicles the story of a downtrodden guy who had to scrap his planned fishing trip for rounds at the bar to nurse a broken heart.

The weather was perfect, he had his “old red Ranger all shined up,” "good rods and a better day lined up” and he was "ready to go." Unfortunately, life and his sweetheart had other plans, and the entire day went south.

“Sittin’ in a bar instead of fishing on a river / Wettin’ my whistle instead of wetting my line / Catching me a buzz, not catching me a bass / Runnin’ up the tab, instead of that mercury twenty-five / I don’t know where it all went wrong / But all I know is that girl’s gone / And a honey hole ain’t gonna help me forget her / So I’m sittin’ in a bar / Instead of fishing on a river,” Owen sings on the breezy chorus, lamenting his piteous state.

As much as he wants to be casting a line out in the country somewhere, his fragile heart just can't bear to do that and leave the comfort of the tavern.

“I knew I had to cut this song the moment I heard it. When you first hear the title, you’d think it’s a good ole country anthem about fishin’ with the boys. Instead, it’s a love done gone, sway along track that most everyone can relate," shares Owen. "Here’s to the brokenhearted chasing their blues away with Jack and Rye instead of bass and fishing line."

"Fishin' on a River" is Owen’s first new song of the year and the latest preview of his upcoming album. Prior to this, the Big Loud Records artist released the feel-good "Drunk on a Boat" and "Best Thing Since Backroads," his current single on country radio.