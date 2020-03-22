Jake Owen paid tribute to the late Kenny Rogers with a performance of "She Believes In Me."

The "One That Got Away" singer posted the video on Saturday (March 21) to honor Rogers' life and musical legacy.

"This is for all of my Kenny Rogers fans out there like myself," he began the video by saying. "I was sad this morning to wake up and know that he's not with us any longer, but man, the legacy he left is something that we can all strive for as musicians."

"One of my favorite songs of all time," Owen wrote alongside the video. "Completely describes what it’s like being a musician. The late nights. The dreams. The woman standing beside you believing in you. What we all need more than anything. I’m sad to know Kenny has passed on, but can only strive to leave a legacy the way he did in this world."

Rogers passed away on Friday (March 20) in hospice while surrounded by his friends and family members. He died from natural causes. His family will be holding a private wake/funeral service due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In a statement, the family's representative says that they "look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date."

"She Believes In Me" from Rogers' album, The Gambler, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country and Adult Contemporary charts on June 9, 1979. The track was written by Steve Gibb. The lyrics paint a picture of a songwriter who finds the strength to carry on with a supportive spouse who believes in him.

10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Kenny Rogers

Stars React to Kenny Rogers' Death