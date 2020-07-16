Jake Owen's new music video for his moving ballad "Made for You" not only showcases the singer's own family, but it also features clips of Owen's fans and their loved ones. It's all part of the heartwarming clip for the sweetly subdued tune from 2019's Greetings From... Jake album.

That means the musician's girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, plus his two daughters, 15-month-old Paris and 7-year-old Pearl, make appearances alongside the crooner in the "Made for You" video. Owen and Hartlein welcomed Paris into the world last year; he shares Pearl with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.

The video, which People premiered on Wednesday (July 15), shows the photogenic family of four spending time by a lake and enjoying each other at home. It includes plenty of cute shots of the kids, interspersed among the fan footage that Owen put an open call out for last month.

"I was looking for love of all different types and representations," Owen tells People. "There were so many submissions [so it was] hard to choose."

"Every song starts out with a story from how it's written at first, but it evolves," he continues of the song's message and how it applies to listeners. "[This song] means something different to each person but still resonates with them in some way, and we wanted to represent that. We wanted to feel like people saw themselves in the story, because when they adopt it to their own narrative, it becomes part of their story in their lives too."

The video also includes a familiar location for Music Row locals. Nashville's historic Tootsie's bar — currently closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — serves as a backdrop for a slow dance between Owen and his girlfriend near the end of the clip. Filming inside the empty location isn't the only unusual perk the singer's secured since quarantine; Owen says the downtime has also lent to outdoor family bonding.

"We walk the property with the girls and pick up a lot of arrowheads, which are all along the land from years ago," Owens adds. "It's our daily thing, and it's amazing to be outside and disconnect like that on a daily basis."