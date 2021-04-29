Jake Owen’s Daughter Is Spending Her Birthday in the Hospital

Jake Owen's youngest daughter, Paris, looks to be in good spirits from her hospital bed. The 2-year-old spent her birthday (April 29) at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital in Nashville.

Paris is Owen's youngest daughter, born to fiancee Erica Hartlein in 2019. A photo shared on his Instagram page shows her dressed in pink, with her baby sneakers on the hospital bed. A group of birthday balloons and some toy blocks are alongside her. The reason for her hospital visit wasn't revealed, but she seems to have some abrasions above her lip and some bruising around her right eye.

"Our little sweet Paris is TWO years old today," the "Made for You" singer says. "Never imagined spending her bday in the hospital. Thanks to everyone at @vumcchildren for being so helpful and caring for her. She seems to be doing a lot better and Erica and I are very thankful and overwhelmed by the kindness and support that so many of y’all out there have shown to us."

Paris Hartley is the little sister of Olive Pearl Owen, born in November 2012 to the singer and ex-wife Lacey. He will occasionally share photos from their life together, including one taken recently of Pearl with her "Uncle Kenny."

At press time, Owen's representatives hadn't responded to a request for more information about why Paris is in the hospital, or for how long. The 39-year-old indicates that she may head home soon.

"Hoping to go home soon and blow some candles out! Love y’all," Owen says, closing his caption.

Parmalee and Travis Denning were among the artists to send positive messages soon after seeing his Thursday morning post.

See Country Music's Hottest Summer Songs, Including Jake Owen's!