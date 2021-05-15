Jana Kramer has revealed the results of her recent breast augmentation to her Instagram followers. The post features the actress and country singer topless in black and white, with a modest peek at her new body and an aptly placed “Serenity” tattoo.

Sharing her new positive outlook on life, Kramer writes, “This next chapter, this next me is free. She’s happy. Even by herself ..."

The post follows a series of personal revelations about her divorce and her recent surgery, and the reasons for both. After a tumultuous marriage to Mike Cassian, she tells fans, “I'm ready to be in love with myself, and that includes my body." The actress and sometimes country singer filed for divorce in April, after nearly six years of marriage.

On Monday's episode of her podcast Whine Down, in regard to her divorce, she shared, "I'm just waiting for when they say it gets better, but in the meantime, it's definitely been hard."

Kramer admits that her marriage impacted her decisions before as to whether to have the surgery or not, but in the end, she has landed where she wants to be, making her choices for herself and no one else.

The mother of two went on to share that she doesn’t know what’s coming next, but she “was good enough before, and I’m good enough now.” She concluded with thanks to those who have shown their support along the way.

Among those sharing support is Beverly Hills 90210 star Tori Spelling, who writes, "Love you for finding your beautiful inner voice. We are all grateful for your strength. You inspire all of us moms! Love you mama. Xo."

