Jana Kramer introduced her new boyfriend to her followers on social media this week, sharing that the Navy veteran embraces her scars.

His name is Ian Schinelli, and there's not a lot of public information about him, even if he does have more than 26,000 followers on Instagram. Kramer's post offers several cuddly photos of them. It's the first time she has made a relationship Instagram official since her April 2021 divorce from husband of five-plus-years, Mike Caussin.

"Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart," Kramer begins.

"Everyday (sic) I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way," she continues. "To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way."

People points out that Schinelli is a single parent, and he dotes on his little girl plenty on social media. She looks to be about five years old, similar to Kramer's oldest, Jolie Rae.

Find several more photos of Kramer's muscled man at that account. Many of them include a response from Kramer, making it clear the two have been connected for quite awhile.

The new romance comes after her rumored relationship with Jay Cutler. Kramer's divorce came amid speculation that Caussin cheated. The couple had previously separated due to his infidelity.

