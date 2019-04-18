Jana Kramer is hiring a new nanny, and she has very specific requirements for the job. She's looking for someone who's not overly attractive to fill the position.

"Guys, our nanny quit," she says to open Monday's (April 15) episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast. While she's been looking online for a replacement, Kramer adds that she's astonished at some of the overly flashy pictures some care providers have posted to accompany their listings.

"I just don’t understand some of these girls that post pictures on Care.com because I’m like, ‘Don’t you know the female is hiring?'” she says with a laugh.

“The wives are hiring! I don’t see a guy going on Care.com and going through the nannies,” the actor and country singer observes, adding, “Maybe they do — and that’s awesome — but I personally am doing it. This one photo was like, ‘Hi, I’m 22 years old and I have perky boobs.' Like, don’t post the perky boob photo. You’re not gonna be hired. I’m not hiring you.”

Kramer says she's not suggesting anyone deliberately post an unattractive photo.

"You should dress for the part,” she observes. “So, to the girls out there that are on Care.com, I wouldn’t put your Instagram … because I’m like, no, I’m not gonna hire you, sorry.”

She adds that it's "not that I don't trust my husband," but cites several high-profile celebrity couples in which the man is rumored to have had an affair with the nanny.

"I just think it's not smart," she states. "You look at some of these nannies, and I'm like, 'Well, you kind of asked for it. She's kind of hot.' You know what I mean? You're in close quarters ... you're playing with fire."

Kramer did not directly reference Caussin's own past struggle with sex addiction. The couple married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, daughter Jolie Rae Caussin, in January of 2016. They separated later that year after Caussin's infidelity, but worked through their problems and renewed their vows in December of 2017. The couple welcomed their second child, a son named Jace Joseph Caussin, in November of 2018.

