Rather than answering the constant baby questions she's getting individually, Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, decided to be efficient and put them all in one handy Instagram breakdown for our convenience. We owe you one, Brit.

In the post, she gives fans the rundown on Baby Aldean and her pregnancy — whether or not she’s been sick (no, but she’s been tired, and her skin is allegedly rebelling, though we haven’t seen any evidence of it), baby’s due date ("the holidays" — November/December most likely) and whether not they have a name picked out.

“Yes, but that’s a surprise,” she writes.

Of course, the most important question is also addressed: Georgia or Bama fan? “Depends on which parent you ask,” she says.

Brittany also fills fans in on baby’s size — he's a big boy in the 95th percentile — and the fact that they are beginning work on the nursery (the theme of which is still to be revealed, she notes).

The baby boy is the couple’s first child, but Aldean has two older daughters from a previous relationship. He can’t wait to have his first son, though, to teach him everything he knows.

“Hunt, fish, playing baseball in the yard and all that kind of stuff, I’m looking forward to all of it,” the star says.

Overall, it seems like Aldean is taking it as it comes, which is the way he seems to approach life in general. When Thomas Rhett asked Aldean for parenting advice — having become a dad recently to daughter Willa Gray and expecting a second daughter to arrive soon — Aldean was honest.

“I think being a parent — it’s something you figure out along the way,” he says. “There’s no book; there’s no right or wrong way to do it. You just figure it out as you go along.”

Aldean is currently on his They Don’t Know Tour and is gearing up for his second-annual Concert for the Kids event on Aug. 11, which benefits a children’s hospital in his hometown in Georgia.

“Supporting these kids in Macon and their families is something that I’m really proud to be a part of,” Aldean says. “We’re looking forward to getting back to town, kicking things up a couple notches and hopefully raise a huge amount of money for the hospital so that they can continue to grow and serve my hometown community.”