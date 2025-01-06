Jason Aldean Tried to Trick His Kids While Boat Shopping [Pictures]

Jason Aldean Tried to Trick His Kids While Boat Shopping [Pictures]

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have been spending the better part of their winter in a warmer climate: At their Florida beach home.

That's where the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer decided to pull a fast one on his family, and we must say, it's hilarious.

Brittany posted an Instagram Story as the Aldeans walked a marina, letting fans in on a little scoop: They're shopping for a boat.

She shared a photo of her two kids with the country star, Memphis and Navy, walking on a boat dock alongside some pretty hefty boats.

"We also went to a marina and looked at boats," she explains.

Aldean tried to trick his kiddos, 7 and 5, into thinking they were getting a little dinghy instead of something large enough for a party.

As Memphis walks past a tiny paddle boat in the photo below — a vehicle that is barely large enough for just him — Brittany says that Dad told him, "Don't get too excited, we're getting this little s--t right here."

Memphis doesn't look to be buying his dad's joke, and Navy certainly isn't — she skips right past the little floater and toward some of the bigger boats in the marina.

Don't worry — the family is taking time to relax, too. Brittany shared some Instagram photos that show the crew beach frolicking, enjoying drinks and snoozing (the dogs).

"Some south Florida fun," she notes.

