Jason Aldean Trades Sweet Anniversary Tributes With His Wife + ‘Best Friend’

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Jason Aldean celebrated eight years of marriage to his wife, Brittany, on Tuesday (March 21), and they each turned to social media to post sweet messages on their special day.

"8 years 2 kids and a million memories," the country superstar writes alongside a happy picture of himself and his wife.

"Happy Anniversary baby. Thanks for being an amazing mom, wife and my best friend. You make me the happiest dude in the world and I love u so much."

Britany turned to her own Instagram to mark the couple's anniversary, writing, "8 years married and forever to go. Happy Anniversary, my love!!!!"

Aldean and the former Brittany Kerr married in a beach wedding in Cancun, Mexico, on March 21, 2015.

"This is the best day ever," Aldean gushed to Us Weekly, "I've got my girl here, my friends, my family — it's the best day ever!"

The couple welcomed their first child together, son Memphis, on Dec. 1, 2017. They welcomed their second child, daughter Navy Rome Aldean, on Feb. 4, 2019.

