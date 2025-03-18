Jason Aldean + Wife Brittany Don’t See Eye to Eye on One Big Purchase

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany will celebrate ten years of marriage on March 21, and while they are happily in love, they still disagree on some things.

In this case, it's a big thing.

In a video shared to Brittany's social media, the couple are arguing about purchasing a farm. Apparently this has been a dream of Mrs. Aldean's for quite sometime, but her hubby is not a fan.

As any farmer knows, farming is no joke — it's endless work — and the country singer is concerned about the chore involved in maintaining both the land and livestock.

"New day, same convos," Brittany writes on the clip.

In the video, Aldean is describing a video he saw online of a man who just wanted to chill in life, but his wife is constantly wanting to go and do things. He comments on how relatable the message is, because Brittany always seems to have a long to-do list.

"The wife is just jumping around like a lunatic like, 'I want a new dog, I want to go to Europe, I wanna do this,'" Aldean recounts.

"I feel like that guy is my best friend. I feel like we get each other, 'cause you are — dude, it's wild," he adds.

The "Whiskey Drink" singer then goes in on his wife for constantly asking for a farm. He says they will get one when they retire, but she points out that he will never retire.

Brittany then starts to list out what she desires in a matter-of-fact tone: "I just want a bulldog. I just want to go to Europe, again. I just want a farm," she says.

"To most people out there, this sounds so stupid," Aldean interjects.

"You can have a wishlist in life," she counters.

The pair then argue about how much work it would be to own a farm. Aldean throws out things like collecting eggs, feeding chickens and goats and calling the vet when things go wrong, but Brittany isn't wavering on her stance. She wants a farm!

Where Do Jason and Brittany Aldean Live?

A farm would be yet another real estate holding for the country couple. The Aldeans already own a sprawling mansion in Tenn. and an oceanfront house in Florida.

Earlier this year, they purchased another piece of property in the Bahamas!

If they do end up buying a farm, they'll be joining a list of other country artists who have done the same: Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and even Jelly Roll are just some of the artists who are working the land when not onstage.

