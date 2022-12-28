The holiday season is the season of giving, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took that to heart in 2022. The couple hit up a Tennessee gas station to pay for people's gas. There was just one catch: Customers had to dance to get their gas.

Donning their Mr. and Mrs. Claus costumes, the Aldeans danced around a Shell station holding a sign that read, "Shake that ass for free gas."

Brittany posted a video recapping their day on social media, and they captured every dance move, from the shimmy to the running man.

One person even twerked for his free gas:

For those who only needed their tank topped off, Brittany handed them $100.

A college kid returning home for the holidays said he didn't have much of a booty to shake in order to obtain his free gift; however, once Brittany told him they would give him a full tank, he was quick to shake his money maker.

"I just got back from college, so this definitely helps," he reveals in the clip. "I just started working again, so I haven't gotten a paycheck yet."

The Aldeans were inspired to give back by a social media influencer named Jimmy Darts. He is known for his generosity and surprising unsuspecting people with money and gifts. These acts of kindness are often funded by company sponsorships including Lyft and CashApp, or by his more than a million followers.