Jason Aldean's daughter Navy may be his youngest child, but she seemed all grown up at her fifth birthday party on Saturday (Feb. 3.)

The theme of the party was a high-glamor tea party, and Aldean and his wife Brittany spared no expense to make little Navy's birthday dreams come true. Peach-colored balloon arches, elegant rose bouquets and a life-size cut-out of the birthday girl herself were just a few of the personal touches that made this party special.

Delicate china, gorgeous custom menus and elegantly decorated butter and jam pats completed the tea party aesthetic, along with an extensive menu of teas to choose from, of course. Guests also enjoyed an array of scones, pastries and tea sandwiches -- and for those over 21, there was a cocktail list, too.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Instagram Instagram loading...

Of course, no little girl's birthday party is complete without a cake! The Aldeans celebrated with a gorgeous, marbled-blue, three-tier affair, decorated with delicate piping, a big blue bow and an "N" for Navy.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Every detail of this party was delicate and feminine, and Navy's outfit was no exception. She wore a gingham pink dress with frilled white socks and matching pink Mary Janes, and her hair was pulled back with an oversized, gauzey pink bow. Her superstar parents got dressed up for the party, too. Aldean wore a brown blazer and slacks, while Brittany dressed in floral pink and strappy high heels.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Instagram Instagram loading...

In a photo montage shared to social media, Brittany shared a series of snapshots of Navy through the years, from her babyhood and toddler years all the way through scenes from her fifth birthday party.

"Happy Birthday to the little love of my life. I can't believe you're 5," Brittany wrote. "Since the day you were born, you've been the happiest/easiest baby girl. HOW DID WE GET SO LUCKY?!? I love you oh so much, Navy baby!!!! I'm so blessed to be your Mommy!!!!"

Aldean and Brittany are parents to two children; Navy has a big brother named Memphis, who turned six years old in December. Aldean is also dad to two teenage girls from his previous marriage to Jessica Ussery.

The Aldeans frequently share glimpses into their life with their kids; not only are they known for throwing lavish, stunning themed birthday parties for their children, but they also often document family vacations and special outings.