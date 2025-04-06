Jason Aldean’s Daughter Has a LOT to Say About Nashville Tornadoes

Jason Aldean's six-year-old daughter Navy is a Nashville native, and it shows: She knows exactly how to handle tornado season.

After a weekend of severe weather -- including flooding, power outages and at least one tornado touchdown in the Nashville area -- the Aldean family is hunkered down at home. The singer's wife Brittany shared some video to Instagram Stories about how they're spending their time, including a special appearance from Navy as she shows off her budding meteorologist skills.

In the clip, Navy grabs her mom's phone and puts on her very best news anchor voice.

"Hello everyone. The news today is bad," Navy says. "We might have storms and we might have tornadoes. But everything might be fine if we get shelter.

"If you see, like, a tornado or anything, or if your friends call, let 'em come over. This is news report recording from Navy," she concludes.

It's actually not too far off from the advice from official news channels, which urged residents to stay inside in a safe room or storm shelter, and do their best to make sure their friends, family and loved ones all had a safe place to stay.

In a separate Instagram Stories video, Brittany weighed in with her own advice about how to handle tornado season.

"If you move to Nashville or are planning on moving, just make sure that you have a storm shelter," she said. "It should be a non-negotiable, because the amount of tornadoes is wild."

According to the Tennessean, the latest severe weather in the middle Tennessee area comes after a round of storms last Wednesday and Thursday (Apr. 1 and Apr. 2) that left 10 people dead.

One tornado touched down in Cross Plains, Tenn. on Saturday (Apr. 5.) 49,000 people in the Nashville area and 62,000 people across the region in general lost power, in a storm system that produced flooding and torrential rains.