Jason Aldean Is Teasing a New Duet Called ‘If I Didn’t Love You,’ But Won’t Reveal Who It’s With

Jason Aldean is known for giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life on social media, but this week, he's using social media to prove he can keep a secret. Well, until Friday, at least.

On Wednesday (July 21), the "Dirt Road Anthem" star teased an upcoming duet called "If I Didn't Love You," but didn't reveal who his co-singer is. Instead, there's a question mark, forcing fans to speculate on who might accompany him when the song comes out on Friday (July 23).

Fans wasted no time getting to work at guessing who the mystery singer might be. Many offered their opinion that they think it will be Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, which isn't impossible. Although the couple have never done a song together, the former NBA dancer once auditioned for American Idol, so we know she can sing.

It's also possible that Aldean is rekindling a musical flame with one of his old duet partners. This may be a good place to start for those who simply can't wait for the answer, but it won't necessarily narrow it down too much, as the list of artists Aldean has worked with is long. In the past, the megastar has collaborated with Miranda Lambert ("Drowns the Whiskey"), Kelly Clarkson ("Don't You Wanna Stay"), Kelsea Ballerini ("First Time Again"), Tyler Farr ("Damn Good Friends"), Ronnie Milsap ("Prisoner of the Highway"), Luke Bryan and Eric Church ("The Only Way I Know"), and even rapper Ludacris ("Dirt Road Anthem Remix").

Given the name of the song, it's likely to be a love song, however.

It would seem that Aldean's duet partner is not unknown to everyone, however, as his brother-in-law — singer songwriter Chuck Wicks — commented on Aldean's mystery post, taunting fans, “I know…. I know… I know….. ya’ll gonna be FLOORED!!!!"

As fans beg for hints, Aldean is holding on tight to his secret, so everyone will have to wait until "If I Didn't Love You" is released.

