Jason Aldean Has Given Himself Six Months to Get Better at This…Or Else

Jason Aldean has set an ultimatum for himself that gives him about six months to get better at golf — or he might just quit playing all together.

The "Whiskey Drink" singer was a guest on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, where he was asked about his golf game and if his handicap was in single digits yet.

Aldean replied, "No, not at all. I hope it is by the end of the year. But I’ve got a ways to go."

In golf, your handicap is a number you either wear proudly on your chest, or hide in shame. It represents how many shots it takes you to complete the 18-hole course over par, which is normally 72 strokes.

So if Aldean's handicap is not yet in single digits, it takes him at least 82 strokes or more to finish the 72-stroke course.

Aldean explains why he has yet to master the game of golf, which is a mainstay in the country music culture:

"Golf for me was not a sport I played 'til I got older. I hit the ball far, but don’t know where it’s going."

In the past, not only Aldean himself, but also other people who have been to his sprawling Tennessee mansion have told us at Taste of Country Nights that the singer has a huge golf simulator setup, so he for sure has the tools in his grasp to get his handicap into single digits by the end of the year.

