Jason Aldean was forced to cut his Hartford, Conn. set short on Saturday night (July 15), rushing offstage as he experienced what was later revealed to be heat stroke.

Fan-captured video shows the scary moment, which happened while Aldean was in the middle of performing his 2009 hit, "Crazy Town." The singer first steps back from the mic to collect himself and bury his face in his arm, perhaps wiping away seat. But after coming back to the mic for a couple more seconds, he turns and runs offstage.

It wasn't immediately clear what was wrong, though the fan who shared the video speculated that Aldean could be suffering from the heat.

"Poor guy. It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit," the fan wrote. "I can't imagine performing in jeans, boots and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he's okay!"

Following Aldean's departure from the stage, a tweet from the venue -- XFinity Theatre -- explained that he would not be able to return to finish out the show. The following day, on Sunday (July 16), the theater shared more details.

"Yesterday's Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date," the statement reads. "We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason. A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night's performance."

As of Sunday morning, no more dates on Aldean's current Highway Desperado Tour have been impacted. The trek's next stop is scheduled for Sunday night in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The Highway Desperado Tour will continue through October.

