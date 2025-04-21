Jason Aldean just showed a side of himself that we rarely get to see, and thankfully, the camera was rolling.

The country superstar's wife, Brittany, posted a video on Instagram showing her man in the kitchen, helping her out as she was preparing pancakes for the family's breakfast.

The Aldean mansion is huge and features many rooms where Aldean spends his time, but he's not usually the one at the stove cooking up meals.

The video, titled, "Tasty Country Crock Pancakes," seems to be an ad for Country Crock, which explains Aldean stepping outside of his norm on camera. We see Brittany going into the refrigerator and grabbing a giant tub of butter spread to use in the making of their pancake breakfast.

Having a big tub of butter on hand is a must when making pancakes.

Although Country Crock is not real butter — it's a spread that contains zero cow dairy, and all oils and is plant-based — the Aldeans still not only apparently use it, but Jason calls it "the caviar of the South."

As Brittany starts pouring pancakes in the pan, Jason is hovering over her shoulder in a kind of romantic way, but at the same time, a little brother annoying kind of way.

Brittany seems to be teaching Jason how to make pancakes, which is kind of funny because the "When the Lights Come On" singer is 48 years old. Does he not know how to make pancakes, really?

The video is presented kind of like a cooking show.

Could this be the first of many videos of the couple cooking together and sharing their special homemade recipes, kind of like Trisha Yearwood does?

Well, Brittany's recipes, anyway. Jason will just be there for the comedy.

