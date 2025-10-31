Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, celebrated Halloween in 2025 by carving and painting the most beautiful, but least scary pumpkins ever.

How Does Jason Aldean Celebrate Halloween?

Their two kids, Memphis and Navy were there for support, but it doesn't look like the adults had any help making these from the kids other than cheering them on.

The video posted online features the accurate caption, "Not your average pumpkin carving" as the video begins with the singer carving out a pumpkin quite carefully.

Then, Aldean is tasked with painting the pumpkins, so he takes them outside, rolls up his sleeves and starts spray painting the pumpkins.

After the paint dries, Aldean brings in a light purple pumpkin and Brittany turns it into a magical mini-princess palace.

Aldean Pumpkin @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

Brittany then takes some time to put finishing touches on the purple, bedazzled pumpkin by putting small white flowers on the top of it.

Get our free mobile app

It's important to note that these ain't your average pumpkins.

One is a pumpkin fishbowl that is highly intricate and not scary, but very classy.

They created a whole scene for the other pumpkins to live in, almost like an '80s diorama that we used to make in school with shoeboxes. The scene is complete with moss on the ground and all.

Fans in the comment section are basically drooling over these creations. Some are even suggesting that Brittany become an art teacher at the kids' school because the art she created is so beautiful.

Why Are Pumpkins Associated With Halloween?

Basically, Irish immigrants came to America with a tradition of carving evil faces into turnips to ward off evil spirits. They found pumpkins in America to be better for what they were looking to do, so the jack-o-lantern came to fruition.

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul