Jason Aldean Will Replace Morgan Wallen at ACM Lifting Lives Concert

Jason Aldean will fill in for Morgan Wallen after the "You Proof" singer was put on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

Aldean will replace Wallen as the headliner at the ACM Lifting Lives Live concert following the Topgolf Tee-Off and Rock on Fundraiser concert in the Colony, Texas, on Wednesday, May 10.

The concert —occurring just ahead of the ACM Awards on May 11 — will wrap a day that starts with an annual golf tournament. Proceeds from the event will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of the Academy of Country Music.

Previously announced performers Hardy, Lainey Wilson, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman and DJ 13lackbeard will still appear.

The ACM Lifting Lives concert is another casualty of Wallen's vocal issues. He announced on Tuesday (May 9) that he has vocal fold trauma and has been ordered to to be on complete vocal rest of six weeks.

Additionally, Wallen is working through a torn lat muscle.

As a result, the star has paused his One Night at a Time Tour for the next six weeks, and this includes his performance at Thursday's ACM Awards, plus scheduled festival appearances. According to his doctor, if he takes the allotted time off, Wallen's vocal issues should resolve.

"They told me if I do this the right way, I’ll get back to 100 percent. They also said if I don’t listen and I keep singing, then I’ll permanently damage my voice," he shares with fans.

Kenny Chesney has stepped up to replace Wallen at multiple festival shows: He will take Wallen's performance slots at Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Fla. on June 3, and at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on June 10.

