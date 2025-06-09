Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, had an unwelcomed guest show up on their doorstep, and in the midst of the chaos, Brittany managed to grab a video of the encounter.

"Throw the whole house away," she captions a video which she shared on social media.

"This is what nightmares are made of," she says in the clip, as she pans the camera to a giant a snake trying desperately to make its way into the Aldean estate.

"Welcome to the country" is written in text on the video, but it doesn't seem that this snake was welcome there at all.

The snake doesn't know that though, and seems to think it's late for dinner by the way it peers its head into the glass, almost expecting to be let in to enjoy the good life that the Aldeans live in their sprawling Tennessee mansion.

The country star does not appear in Brittany's video and likely wasn't home, as he had tour dates over the weekend. Aldean played the Tailgate N' Tallboys show in Clinton, Iowa on Saturday (June 7).

Perhaps the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer would have tried to wrangle that bad boy himself.

Fellow country artist Chris Lane chimed in in Brittany's comments section, joking: "Pretty sure that was the snake at my house a couple weeks ago."

In the end, we aren't sure what happened to the snake — or Brittany for that matter — but if he comes back, Aldean will probably be home to handle it: His next show isn't until June 20 in Buffalo, New York — and hey, it's the annual WYRK Taste of Country event.

