Jason Aldean’s Son Memphis: Brittany Shares Emotional Update After Scary Night in the ER

Jason Aldean’s Son Memphis: Brittany Shares Emotional Update After Scary Night in the ER

Jason Davis, Getty Images / Brittany Aldean Instagram

Memphis Aldean is on the mend — and smiling through it.

Jason Aldean’s 7-year-old son is bouncing back after an accident that landed him in the ER earlier this week.

On Wednesday (July 16), Brittany Aldean shared a reassuring update via Instagram Stories, posting a photo of Memphis grinning with his arm in a sling.

“Memphis is doing great,” she wrote. “Thanks to all those checking in.”

Brittany Aldean Instagram
loading...

The snapshot comes after what Brittany previously described as a “long night in the ER.”

She confirmed that Memphis had fractured his collarbone and would be in a sling for a couple of weeks.

“Just some rest and extra lovin’, he’ll be healed before we know it,” she added.

Brittany Aldean Instagram
loading...

Despite looking a little dazed in one of the hospital videos, Memphis kept his sense of humor intact.

In the clip, the “Got What I Got” singer can be heard gently asking his son if he feels any better. “Kind of,” Memphis replies.

Then came the dad jokes: “Tell them you were wrestling alligators,” Jason suggests, helping Memphis come up with a story for his friends.

Brittany Aldean Instagram
loading...

Memphis played along — even starting to calculate how many alligators he could wrestle if he weren’t sidelined.

The injury may have been scary, but the latest update proves Memphis is healing quickly — and still keeping everyone laughing along the way.

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young

Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started.

Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

Filed Under: Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean
Categories: Country Music News

More From Taste of Country