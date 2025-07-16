Jason Aldean’s Son Memphis: Brittany Shares Emotional Update After Scary Night in the ER

Memphis Aldean is on the mend — and smiling through it.

Jason Aldean’s 7-year-old son is bouncing back after an accident that landed him in the ER earlier this week.

On Wednesday (July 16), Brittany Aldean shared a reassuring update via Instagram Stories, posting a photo of Memphis grinning with his arm in a sling.

“Memphis is doing great,” she wrote. “Thanks to all those checking in.”

The snapshot comes after what Brittany previously described as a “long night in the ER.”

She confirmed that Memphis had fractured his collarbone and would be in a sling for a couple of weeks.

“Just some rest and extra lovin’, he’ll be healed before we know it,” she added.

Despite looking a little dazed in one of the hospital videos, Memphis kept his sense of humor intact.

In the clip, the “Got What I Got” singer can be heard gently asking his son if he feels any better. “Kind of,” Memphis replies.

Then came the dad jokes: “Tell them you were wrestling alligators,” Jason suggests, helping Memphis come up with a story for his friends.

Memphis played along — even starting to calculate how many alligators he could wrestle if he weren’t sidelined.

The injury may have been scary, but the latest update proves Memphis is healing quickly — and still keeping everyone laughing along the way.