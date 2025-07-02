Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, just dropped some major cash on a 10-year wedding anniversary present for her superstar country singer husband.

Brittany turned to her Instagram Stories to show off the present, which isn't something physically in their possession.

Instead, she gave him the vacation of a lifetime together.

Brittany posted a picture of the couple together, writing, "This trip is my 10 year wedding gift to J...Going to London to see Oasis."

Brittany seems to have taken a stab at the old, "What do you get someone who has everything?" saying. She came out victorious, judging by the smile on Jason's face as they prepare for their journey:

If you recall, the beginning of their relationship was a little rocky, as the two were photographed kissing publicly while Aldean was still married to his first wife, Jessica, in 2012.

Aldean stated back then that the kiss between he and Brittany was not the cause of his divorce in 2013, but more of a symptom of existing problems in the marriage.

The couple married on March 21, 2015. They welcomed their first child, son Memphis, in 2017 and their daughter, Navy, followed in 2019.

Not only is his wife taking him to London, but Aldean has also just announced a new leg of his Full Throttle Tour, which will take him to places including New Zealand and Australia in 2026.

