I Found 10 Jason Aldean Songs With the Same Word in the Title — What Gives?

I found 10 Jason Aldean songs with the word town in the title, and now I am wondering if the "Hicktown" singer has an obsession with towns, or it just a crazy coincidence?

He started this trend right out of the gate in 2005, when he released his self-titled album, Jason Aldean. The single that launched that album? "Hicktown."

"Hicktown" was Aldean's first offering to country radio ever, and it peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. It also apparently laid the groundwork for his future use of the word town.

Aldean's Relentless album came in 2007, but didn't have any "town" titles — he must not have decided that was his "thing" yet. But in 2009, he was back on his town game with his Wide Open album and the radio single that came with it, "Crazy Town." That song peaked at No. 2.

Perhaps he considered it good luck, because the love affair with the word town was in full swing when 2010's My Kinda Party album hit shelves that November. That project is home to "Tattoos on This Town."

Two years later, in rolled Night Train. This album featured a song called "This Nothin' Town," which kicked off the album, so it was definitely top-of-mind for the singer when he was laying out his tracklisting.

Old Boots, New Dirt was next in 2014. If you were a betting person, you would have put a large sum on the fact that this album would have a song with the word town in the title. It did: An album cut called "Two Night Town."

Someone must have tipped Aldean off in 2016, because the They Don't Know project — like 2007's album — was townless. But in 2018, he couldn't hold it in, and he wanted everyone to know of his town love.

Aldean's Rearview Town project was born in 2018 — it's in the album title and the title track, which peaked at No. 1! Then in 2019, Aldean dropped his ninth studio album, 9, which featured two songs with the word town in the title. There was an album cut that didn't get released as a single, called "Champagne Town," and another, "Keeping It Small Town."

Aldean's 10th studio album was a double-whammy. First came Macon, and you guessed it, there was a "town" song — a deep cut written in part by Brantley Gilbert, called "Small Town Small." The second half of that double release was Georgia, which brought a live version of "Rearview Town."

Taking a look at Aldean's 2023 album, Highway Desperado, we have the No. 1 song, the controversial "Try That in a Small Town."

Jason Aldean Songs With 'Town' in the Title:

"Hicktown"

"Crazy Town"

"Tattoos on This Town"

"This Nothin' Town"

"Two Night Town"

"Rearview Town"

"Keeping It Small Town"

"Champagne Town"

"Small Town Small"

"Try That in a Small Town"

