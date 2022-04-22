Jason Aldean’s long-awaited album Georgia has finally arrived. Serving as the completion of his expansive double album Macon, Georgia, the LP features 15 tracks, including a new mid-tempo breakup tune titled “The State I’m In.”

Will Bundy, John Morgan and Jaron Boyer co-wrote the song, which plays on the dual meanings of one's emotional condition and the U.S. states. It finds Aldean traveling from town to town and bar to bar, just living his best life following a romantic split ... or so it seems.

“I been kicked back in the sand on an Alabama beach / Shut down every bar on Bourbon Street / Colorado on a cloud 9 high / But I'm back in town just for the night / I been out in Nevada, put it all on black / Me and these boots been all over the map.” Aldean sings proudly in the chorus, appearing to enjoy life without his old flame.

However, with the personal request to “tell her that's the state I'm in" thereafter, it's clear that he hasn't moved on, as much as he tries to convince friends otherwise.

“The State I’m In” appears on Georgia, the second half of Aldean’s Macon, Georgia LP, which drops Friday (April 22). Macon came first in November 2021 and featured Aldean's smash hit duet “If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood.

Aldean previewed Georgia by teasing several tracks in advance of its release, including “God Made Airplanes,” "Whiskey Me Away," “Rock and Roll Cowboy,” “My Weakness” and the current single, "Trouble With a Heartbreak."