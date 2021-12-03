Just three weeks after the release of Macon, Jason Aldean has dropped "Whiskey Me Away," the first track off Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia double album.

Written by country top-seller Morgan Wallen alongside Rodney Clawson, Jeff Hyde and Drive Williams, Aldean’s new song recounts an unexpected budding romance after the protagonist makes a happenstance turn into a "long-lost highway town." He and his new love interest end up getting boozed up, but enjoying every fleeting moment they have together.

“Throwing quarters down that jukebox / Play some old-school Alabama / You got the lonely I brought in here / Almost gone without a trace / I know I've had a few, yeah, but I'm buzzing on you / You're a hangover I'd love to wake up to / So come on, baby, whiskey me away / Come on, baby, whiskey me away,” Aldean sings over his characteristic country-rock production.

Titling his upcoming 10th studio record after his hometown, the project is especially meaningful to the BBR Music recording artist.

"Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become and for me it’s no different ... especially from a music standpoint," Aldean remarked in an earlier press statement. "My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background. Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between Country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my own way.”

Last month, the superstar released Macon, the first half of his 30-track set, which includes his multi-week No. 1 single with Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn’t Love You." The song topped both the Mediabase and Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for two weeks in a row.

Aldean will continue to release new songs in the months building up to the full release of Macon, Georgia, on April 22, 2022. The collection will include all 30 tracks — 20 new songs and at least one live hit from each of his previous LPs. A commemorative three-disc vinyl set will also be available for purchase in conjunction with the complete release.